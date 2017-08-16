EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Online retailer Amazon is in the process of opening an "Instant Pickup" store in Eugene.
The Register-Guard reported (http://bit.ly/2x4m8hR ) Wednesday that Amazon is eyeing a vacant storefront near the University of Oregon.
Amazon officials didn't respond to requests for comment, but a building permit application filed with the Eugene Planning and Development Department shows it is interested in a location on 13th Avenue.
Small electronic products like phone chargers and other items would be available to pick up at the store within two minutes of a customer placing an order using the Amazon Shopping app on a smartphone.
It would be Amazon's third Instant Pickup site, with two already being open in Los Angeles and Berkeley, California.
