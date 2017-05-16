NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon's streaming TV software will appear on a line of smart TVs designed to blend streaming TV services and over-the-air channels, but not cable packages.
The TVs from Element Electronics will be sold under the Element and Westinghouse brands.
While Samsung and LG are still developing their own smart TV systems, many other manufacturers have abandoned in-house efforts and are turning instead to streaming TV companies such as Roku, and now Amazon.
For the new TVs, Amazon's Fire TV remote is getting common TV controls such as volume, while the on-screen menu is being adapted to incorporate live TV through an antenna.
Though officials say cable integration may come, the decision to focus on over-the-air content reflects the growing practice of ditching cable services in favor of online streaming.