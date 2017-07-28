FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $803 million.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.
The world's largest airline posted revenue of $11.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.09 billion.
American Airlines shares have risen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL
