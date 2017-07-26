INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $855.3 million.
The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.37 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $22.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.2 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.28 billion.
Anthem shares have risen 33 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36 percent in the last 12 months.
