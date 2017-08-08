AP Interview: Paris open to esports on 2024 Olympic program

FILE - A Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo of Tony Estanguet, French canoe champion and co-president of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games, poses to photographs with a surfboard reading "Paris candidate city Olympic Game 2024" during World Surfing Games in Biarritz, southwestern France. Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympics, told The Associated Press that he will hold talks with esports representatives and the IOC about the possibility of adding gaming to the 2024 program. The explosion in popularity of esports events, drawing large crowds of youngsters to arenas, has already seen gaming added as a full sport at the 2022 Asian Games.(AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)