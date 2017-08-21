AP Sources: GE's Immelt among finalists in Uber CEO search

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, file photo, then-General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt speaks at the annual IHS CERAWeek global energy conference in Houston. Former GE CEO Immelt is among the finalists being considered to run ride-hailing company Uber, but there's no clear consensus among its board about a front-runner, two people briefed on the search said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)