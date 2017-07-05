CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Appalachian Power is seeking approval for two wind generation projects.
The utility says in a news release that it has asked regulators to approve its requests to acquire projects currently under development by Invenergy LLC.
The statement says the 175-megawatt Hardin Wind Facility will be located in Hardin County, Ohio, and the 50-megawatt Beech Ridge II Wind Facility will be in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.
The approval requests were made with regulators in Virginia and West Virginia.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The company currently has 375 megawatts of wind generation and an additional 120 megawatts coming on line in 2018 from the Bluff Point Wind Farm in Indiana.