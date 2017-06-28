TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators have closed an application for a more than $1 billion natural gas pipeline starting in Pennsylvania and ending in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday in a letter to PennEast that its request for a 60-day extension on a freshwater permit application was denied and the application was "administratively closed."

The letter says PennEast showed a "lack of demonstrated progress" on part of its application, specifically obtaining landowners' signatures for surveys.

The project is not dead, however.

PennEast spokeswoman Pat Kornick says the decision wasn't a surprise. The company anticipates pending federal approval this summer.

Environmental groups opposed to the 120-mile (193-kilometer) pipeline and called the development a "setback."

They say the pipeline threatens waterways.

PennEast says the project would create jobs.

