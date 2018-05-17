Arconic announced Thursday that its board of directors has declared a dividend of 6 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company.
It is payable on August 25 to stockholders of record at the close of business August 3.
The board also declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on Arconic’s $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock, or Class A Stock. It is payable July 1 to the holders of record at the close of business June 8.
Among its operations is Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale.
— Sarah Ritter