Fans of Arconic's nesting pair of eagles — and its Eaglecam — might have to wait until next year for a new eaglet.
Company spokesman John Riches said Monday that the pair, Liberty and Justice, might not have a viable egg after another eagle attacked one of the adult birds.
He and viewers of Eaglecam noticed a strange eagle enter the nest Friday afternoon and later saw blood on Liberty, the female.
While the pair tended to the egg Saturday, Riches said they left it unattended overnight. "Normally they would be on it with 15 or 30 minute interruptions, but I've never seen them not on it all night before."
He said there is no way to be sure, but the egg may have been damaged in the fight. However, he had expected the egg to hatch by this weekend based on a 35-day incubation.
"It's part of nature, you can't really predict it. There is no way for us to tell until we get past Saturday (the 35-day mark)," Riches said. "The odds are not with us, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed."
The birds have fledged 14 eaglets in the nest since they began nesting on the Riverdale plant's riverfront.
Eaglecam and its web site have generated more than 35 million web visits from around the world since 2011 when it was installed by then Alcoa Davenport Works.
To view Eaglecam, visit www.arconic/eaglecam.
-- Jennifer DeWitt