The three eaglets at Arconic Davenport Works — and the stars of Arconic's Eaglecam — will be known as Apollo, Gemini and Mercury after an online contest.
The trio of names received 1,091 votes, edging out the next closest suggestion by just 25 votes.
Arconic spokesman John Riches said it was very close throughout the voting, but "this one started out ahead and stayed ahead."
The winning names, which reference U.S. space programs, are fitting in that all those missions used aluminum produced at Davenport Works in Riverdale.
The contest drew more than 3,850 votes over the past week. The vote totals were: Apollo, Gemini, Mercury 1,091; Scout, Braveheart, Hunter 1,066; Orville, Wilbur, Amelia 689; Valor, Nova, Journey 509; and Penny, Sheldon, Leonard 504.
Riches said that in the next three weeks or so, Eaglecam fans can begin watching the eaglets do what is called "branching," in which the birds begin flapping their wings and move from the nest to nearby branches. He said they should not fledge, or leave the nest, until they are 10 or 12 weeks old. They are about 5 weeks old now.
To view the eaglets, go to qctimes.com/eaglecam.