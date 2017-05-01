Arconic has named Eric Roegner president of Arconic Global Rolled Products, effective immediately.
Davenport Works is part of the Aerospace & Automotive Products business unit, which falls under Global Rolled Products division.
He was formerly chief operating officer of investment castings, Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products and president of Arconic Defense. His former position will be eliminated; Roegner will retain the latter. He will report to interim CEO David Hess.
Roegner succeeds Kay Meggers, who will join the faculty at the Western Kentucky University Gordon Ford College of Business.
Roegner joined Arconic — then Alcoa Inc. — in 2006 and has 11 years of experience in the aerospace, defense, automotive and other industrial markets, and 14 years of automotive and oil and gas experience gained prior to joining Arconic.
--Times staff