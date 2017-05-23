For the second year in a row, the nesting eaglets at Arconic Davenport Works have joined a research project focused on the migration patterns of bald eagles.
With assistance from Arconic employees, lead researcher Dr. Trish Miller temporarily removed the three eaglets — now named Apollo, Gemini and Mercury by Arconic Eaglecam fans — from their nest Tuesday morning at the Riverdale plant. While on the ground with their heads covered by mini leather hoods to calm them, the eaglets were banded and equipped with solar-powered GPS/GMS telemetry transmitters.
Miller, a research wildlife biologist at West Virginia University, and a volunteer Davenport biologist, Sara Schmuecker, also took blood samples from the triplet eaglets, weighed each bird and measured their talons and beaks. The research is part of the Midwest Bald Eagle Project, first launched in late 2013.
Holding a small transmitter in her hand, Miller said, "We put it on with Teflon ribbon like a little backpack. It goes over their shoulders and under their wing."
Miller, who is leading the study, said the transmitters will collect the birds' locations, including latitude and longitude, as well as their speed and activity.
"We can tell when they're moving or not moving," she said, adding that the transmitter will be set to a different mode once the eaglets get ready to fledge, or fly.
"This (technology) will tell us how high they are flying and how they are using the landscape," Miller said.
John Riches, Arconic's public affairs manager, said the eaglets now are between 8 and 9 weeks old and soon will begin what is known as branching — hopping from branch to branch near the nest. They should begin to fly at about 12 weeks.
The nest is under the constant eye of a web camera, and all its activities are shown in live time via Arconic Eaglecam.
This marks the second group of offspring by Arconic's nesting eagles, Liberty and Justice, to join the multi-year research project. Last year, Miller and others banded the eaglets known as Star and Sky.
Their movements not only have been tracked by researchers but have been included in map form at Arconic's Eaglecam website for fans of the birds to see.
The research study is a partnership between West Virginia University, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Geological Survey. Miller said the data collected about the birds migration patterns will help identify potential man-made risks, such as the locations of wind turbines. She added it will provide "information about the siting of wind turbines in areas where there is lower risk (to the birds)."
The five Arconic birds — including the pair from last year when the company still was known as Alcoa — now are among about 40 birds being studied. But the project plans to have a sampling of 60 birds.
Miller said the study began with wintering eagles but has expanded to nestlings (birds still in the nest). Last year, researchers banded seven nestlings. The research area includes all of Iowa, parts of Illinois and one bird in Missouri so far.
The data, including the blood sampling done on each bird, also will contribute to other academic studies, including a study on eagles' genetics by Oklahoma State University and a study of lead in eagles by West Virginia University, she said.
Riches said Arconic's involvement raises the visibility of Arconic Eaglecam and its website as well as supports the company's priority in advancing STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education.
"It's a good opportunity, having eagles in the Quad-Cities, to understand where they spend their time when they leave the nest," he said.
He said last year's two eaglets went off to completely different directions before coming back in the spring to the Quad-Cities. Currently, they are both in northern Wisconsin. At one point, one flew as far as northern Michigan.
"STEM is a high priority to Arconic as a company because it supports the kind of jobs we have, some of the careers we have and our needs for our future workforce," Riches said.
Miller said the nesting birds have been added to the scope of the study in the past two years.
"One thing that is good about studying young birds is they move around a lot more and use a lot more area than the older birds," she said. "The older birds tend to settle into smaller areas because they have territories set up."