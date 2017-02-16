PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether employers can be held liable to somebody who contracted cancer from asbestos brought home on a parent's work clothes.
The case stems from the 2014 death of Ernest Quiroz, whose 2013 negligence lawsuit contends he was exposed to asbestos on his father's work clothes.
The suit argues that Reynolds Metal Co. was legally obligated to avoid creating hazardous conditions that would injure people off its property.
Reynolds won a pretrial ruling by a trial judge, and the Court of Appeals upheld it.
The Court of Appeals said potential drawbacks of recognizing what's called a duty of care in so-called "take-home exposure" cases outweigh potential benefits, partly by opening the door to liability claims involving an array of hazardous materials.