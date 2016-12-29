AP Arizona Supreme Court refuses to temporarily block minimum wage boost approved by voters 1 hr ago PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court refuses to temporarily block minimum wage boost approved by voters. Tags Wire Business General News Labor Issues Social Issues Social Affairs The latest Hawaii ferry dreams face cost, public opinion hurdles 900 rooms evacuated amid power outage at Rio casino in Vegas Arizona Supreme Court refuses to block minimum wage boost Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but is it practical? Arizona Supreme Court refuses to temporarily block minimum wage boost approved by voters Local Companies | FindTheCompany Dow Jones Industrial Average Value Over Time | FindTheCompany Nasdaq Composite Index Value Over Time | FindTheCompany S&P 500 Value Over Time | FindTheCompany Most Popular New Rock Island economic developer sees future for Walmart site Moline company changes with times, technology Swiss Valley, Prairie Farms to merge dairy operations East Moline riverfront development gets green light Gills will debut The Current Iowa, an art-focused hotel Most Popular New Rock Island economic developer sees future for Walmart site Moline company changes with times, technology Swiss Valley, Prairie Farms to merge dairy operations East Moline riverfront development gets green light Gills will debut The Current Iowa, an art-focused hotel