NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is promoting the state as a welcoming place for foreign companies to invest, joining at least three other states that have issued similar policy statements aimed at reassuring international firms.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday issued the state's first "open investment policy statement," touting the benefits Arkansas has seen from welcoming global companies. Hutchinson made the announcement at L'Oreal USA's manufacturing facility in North Little Rock.
The Organization for International Investment says Arkansas joins Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania in issuing such policies about international businesses. The organization represents the U.S. operations of global companies and has been urging states to issue policy statements highlighting the impact of foreign investment.