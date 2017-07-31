LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $41.3 million.
The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.
The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $330.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.1 million.
Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion.
Armstrong World Industries shares rose $4.20, or 9.4 percent, to $48.70 in morning trading. Shares have risen nearly 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 15 percent in the last 12 months.
This story has been corrected to remove reference to flooring, which Armstrong no longer makes.