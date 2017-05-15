Veterans and active duty personnel can get help with their job searches at an employment-education event from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Heritage Hall, Building 60, at the Rock Island Arsenal.
The Directorate of Human Resources, U.S. Army Garrison, is hosting the event for active duty, Reserve and National Guard soldiers, retirees, veterans and family members. Employers will be available to review resumes, interview candidates and possibly hire separating active duty personnel and veterans.
Academic institutions will have representatives on hand to provide information on programs of study as well as on the GI Bill and scholarship opportunities.
Officials urge those attending to bring resumes and wear appropriate dress.