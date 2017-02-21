DETROIT (AP) — A sprawling Detroit complex that's home to businesses, artists and residential housing is being shut down due to building violations.
The city's building department says Russell Industrial Center failed to follow guidelines for several units, including illegally installing plumbing and heating systems without proper permits. In one case, inspectors say they found leaking natural gas.
Russell Industrial marketing manager Eric Novack says the gas was quickly turned off. He says everyone should be concerned about safety at the repurposed factory complex but the scrutiny lately seems to be higher. He says a meeting with the city is planned for Wednesday.
Earlier this month, WDIV-TV reported dozens of failed fire safety inspections. The Detroit News reports the facility will be shut down until it has all proper permits and inspections.