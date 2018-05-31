Community leaders expect Ascentra Credit Union's new 40,000 square-foot headquarters to be a catalyst that will help transform downtown Bettendorf.
A sea of orange hard hats filled the vacant lot at the corner of Grant and 19th streets Thursday afternoon, as company and city officials broke ground on the new four-story office building. Over the next year, 50 construction jobs will be created for the project. And the more-than-$10 million investment will retain 50 jobs, pus add another 20 to downtown Bettendorf upon completion, according to Ascentra President and CEO Dale Owen.
“This will be the eastern anchor of downtown redevelopment,” Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said. “Because of the investment of Ascentra in this part of our community, you see other developments and other developers interested in the surrounding city blocks, trying to bring cool and creative projects to downtown Bettendorf.”
The credit union will relocate its current retail branch, at 1710 Grant St., to the new facility next year, Owen said. The structure features a glass and aluminum exterior, an open floor plan and collaborative workspaces that will be available for outside groups and individuals to use. The building will also provide space for the newly formed Downtown Bettendorf Organization.
While Russell Construction CEO Jim Russell said the facility’s modern design will set “the new standard” for how office buildings should be designed in the area, plans for the building also pay tribute to Ascentra’s beginnings.
“We wanted to pay homage to our roots and original sponsor company Arconic, which was Alcoa back when our credit union was created in their basement in 1950,” Ascentra Board Chairman Larry Ridenour said.
The architectural aluminum for the building will come from Kawneer, the commercial building arm of Arconic.
Ted Haug, with Legat Architects, said the new Ascentra site is also designed so the company has the ability to expand in the future.
“It was a farsighted expansion,” he said. “The way the building is actually positioned on the site will allow for an exact mirror of it to be built on the other half of the site when the time is needed … Bettendorf is really looking forward into redeveloping downtown and making this a vibrant center, and what (Ascentra) is doing is the first step in that process.”
Last fall, the Bettendorf City Council approved a tax-increment financing district to support the Ascentra development. The terms of the agreement call for a 10-year, 100 percent TIF capped at $2 million. The TIF will also support the development at the property known as Town Square.
The company expects to create an additional 40 jobs over the 10-year term.
Ascentra’s celebration comes a little more than one month after IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union broke ground on its new facilities on the other side of the river in Moline.
Ascentra Credit Union officials expect its new office building to be completed next summer.