DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The former executive director of an Iowa nonprofit that promotes healthy, affordable school meals allegedly embezzled at least $169,000 over a 5-year period.
A state audit report released Thursday says Norma LaMantia admitted to depositing checks meant for the School Nutrition Association of Iowa in personal bank accounts.
LaMantia told auditors and a Davenport police detective last month that the money helped pay her personal expenses and support her addiction to casino gambling.
The checks came from school districts and food companies to pay fees associated with association events.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Thursday his office is reviewing the report to determine "what the appropriate action is as far as criminal charges."
LaMantia had been the association's executive director for a decade before resigning under pressure last year.