AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas-based My Fit Foods has closed all of its stores.

The prepared food and meal planning services company announced the closure in a statement Tuesday on its website.

My Fit Foods last fall reported having more than 50 locations in five states, plus grocery retailers and corporate and college campuses. Austin-based My Fit Foods didn't immediately provide additional information on the locations, offering what the company called nutritionally balanced, ready-to-eat meals and snacks.

The online statement says My Fit Foods, since 2006, was on a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone and it was with "a heavy heart" that the stores were closed.

A message left with My Fit Foods wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

