RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — An Australian company is buying the family-owned Saddleback Mountain ski area that's been shuttered for the last two winter seasons.
Majella Group and former owners Bill and Irene Berry made the announcement Wednesday, ending a long search for a buyer of the popular ski mountain.
The Berrys announced in July 2015 that the resort would not reopen without $3 million to replace the aging Rangeley Double Chairlift.
Since then, they've had little to say as rumors swirled about the resort's future.
Last fall, a coalition of local businesses and ski enthusiasts announced they're created the Saddleback Mountain Foundation with a goal of reopening the ski mountain. The foundation's acting executive director wished the new owners well.