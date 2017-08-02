NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — An auto parts maker will invest $4 million and hire 40 new workers, expanding in northern Mississippi.
S&A Industries of Akron, Ohio, will occupy a new 52,000-square-foot (4,800 square-meter) building in New Albany in 2018, consolidating two sites and increasing its current workforce of 16.
The company makes automotive ducting and noise vibration damping products.
Union County will borrow roughly $3 million from the state to build the building, leasing it to S&A.
The Mississippi Development Authority is directing $638,000 in federal community development money for infrastructure improvements, with Union County paying a $68,000 match. The state will give S&A $80,000 to move and reassemble equipment.
S&A is expected to apply for property tax breaks worth $828,000 over 10 years.
S&A declined Wednesday to say how much it pays workers.