Take a trip down memory lane with classic cars or take a test drive around town in one of 12 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicles at the 23rd annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show at Davenport’s RiverCenter that will run next weekend.
Susan Shrader, the auto show’s event coordinator, said there was a test drive component to the show several years ago with Chevrolet, GM and Buick, but this year, it was Chrysler that stepped up to the plate.
“They’ll have cars parked in front of the Adler Theatre,” Shrader said. “People can sign up at Mississippi Hall in the RiverCenter. Product specialists will go with them for a drive around the city.”
People who want to test drive a vehicle must show their valid driver's license, be at least 18 years old and pass a breathalyzer test. They also must sign a waiver of liability.
Among the 12 vehicles available for a test drive will be the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Fiat 124 Spider.
Shrader said that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is a big deal this year at it is Motor Trend’s Car of the Year. The EPA has certified that the Bolt will travel 238 miles on a full charge.
The much anticipated Alfa Romeo Giulia also will be at the show, Shrader said.
“Well also have a Memory Lane with many wonderful classic cars,” she said.
This year’s show will feature 23 domestic and import manufacturers showing more than 150 vehicles. Every guest can sing up for a free one-year subscription to Motor Trend magazine.
Toyota will have a NASCAR simulator that will allow people to drive as if they are on a NASCAR track.
Friday, Feb. 10, is Quad-City Times Day at the show, and special promotions are planned.
Saturday, Feb. 11, will include face-painting and balloon artists.
Sunday, Feb. 12, is B100 Day-It’s a Carnival from noon to 4 p.m. There will be games with prizes, a petting zoo, balloon artists, a jump house and cookies and milk for the kids.
Proceeds from the auto show benefit the Iowa-Illinois Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund. More than $337,000 has been given to college-bound and trade school students. More than $40,000 is expected to be awarded to 18 students at this year’s VIP event.