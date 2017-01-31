FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A company that makes automotive interiors is planning about 300 layoffs in southeastern Michigan.
The Monroe News reports Yanfeng Automotive Interiors recently notified workers at two plants in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township of its plans.
WDIV-TV reports the layoffs are expected over a roughly two-week period in April.
Company spokeswoman Debra Ortisi says the layoffs are because one of its customers is moving production to another facility, but she notes other work will continue at both affected plants. The newspaper says the company employs about 1,000 workers at the two plants.