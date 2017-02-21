NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Avangrid Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $207 million.
On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 67 cents.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.
The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $630 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.02 billion.
Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share.
Avangrid shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGR
