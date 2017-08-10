Mortgage rate graph, AP generic file photo

In this March 6, 2017, photo, a mortgage rate graph is displayed on a computer in North Andover, Mass. 

 ELISE AMENDOLA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were unchanged to slightly lower this week, continuing a pattern of little movement in recent weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages declined to 3.90 percent from 3.93 percent last week. While historically low, that's still above last year's average of 3.65 percent. The benchmark rate stood at 3.45 percent a year ago.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans, popular with homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, held steady at 3.18 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags