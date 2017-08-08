NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Avis Budget Group Inc., down $3.30 to $30.90
The rental car company cut its annual earnings forecast as low prices and rising costs continue to hurt its business.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down 85 cents to $12.76
The theme park company reported weak revenue as it struggles to attract customers, and lowered its annual forecast.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., up $8.02 to $45.25
The luxury handbag and clothing company had a better-than-expected first quarter and gave a strong outlook.
Snyder's-Lance Inc., up $4.18 to $39.08
The snack maker gave a more optimistic annual forecast after it reported its quarterly results.
Marriott International Inc., down $2.22 to $103.95
Analysts said the hotel chain's North American business is struggling even as its international hotels continue to do well.
Envision Healthcare Corp., up 50 cents to $55.55
The ambulatory surgery center company said it will sell its medical transportation business to KKR.
CVS Health Corp., down 55 cents to $78.57
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
Albemarle Corp., down $7.67 to $115.41
The specialty chemicals company's sales fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Depomed Inc., down $3.08 to $6.15
The drugmaker cut its revenue forecast for the year as scrutiny of opioid pain medications affects its sales.