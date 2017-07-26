PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A high-end Israeli restaurant in Philadelphia has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by a former server who claimed she had to give her tips to other workers.

Court documents show Zahav owners agreed to pay $230,000 to 41 current and former employees.

The former server sued over having to give $5 per shift to the restaurant's silverware polisher. Her lawyers argued the polishers had no customer contact, therefore weren't entitled to tips.

Documents show Steve Cook, half of the Cook & Solomonov team behind Zahav, Federal Donuts and more, signed off on the settlement in June.

The agreement, in which the owners made no admission of wrongdoing, is subject to a judge's approval.

Zahav's chef, Michael Solomonov, took home the outstanding chef award at the James Beard Awards in May.

