NEWARK, Del. (AP) — B.F. Rich Windows & Doors is shutting down, laying off all of its roughly 130 workers.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports (http://delonline.us/2k6PARX) the Ogletown-based business that manufactures energy-efficient doors and windows told employees and customers this week that it plans to close later this month.
Company officials said in a statement that B.F. Rich had been struggling financially since 2007. It's unclear if workers would be offered severance packages.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the company had not submitted a so-called WARN notice to the Delaware Department of Labor. Federal law requires companies to notify the state before a plant closure or mass layoff.
Founded in 1957, B.F. Rich serves 15 states along the East Coast from Maine to South Carolina and as far west as Ohio and Tennessee.
