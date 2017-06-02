BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is joining a coalition of states vowing to uphold the Paris climate accord.
The Democratic governors of California, New York and Washington formed the United States Climate Alliance on Thursday after President Donald Trump's announcement that he would withdraw the United States from the international pact.
Baker on Friday issued a statement saying he has spoken with those governors. He says his administration "looks forward to continued, bipartisan collaboration with other states to protect the environment, grow the economy and deliver a brighter future to the next generation."
He said earlier Friday that he doesn't think Trump's decision was the right thing for the country or the world.
The Democratic governors of Connecticut and Rhode Island on Friday also committed to joining.