NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Sears Holdings Corp., up 82 cents to $9
The struggling retailer secured new financing that will help it fund its operations.
Cempra Inc., down $3.50 to $2.60
Regulators rejected its bacterial pneumonia drug solithromycin and asked the drug developer to run a new safety study.
Endologix Inc., up 59 cents to $5.92
The company restarted shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms after a two-day halt.
Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $22
Banks and other financial firms lagged the market on Thursday.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 64 cents to $44.05
Companies that pay big dividends, like utilities, did better than the rest of the market as bond yields slipped.
Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.39 to $98.41
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
Investors also bought shares of real estate investment trusts as bond prices rose and yields fell.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 75 cents to $11.03
Gold producers traded higher as the price of the precious metal increased.
Newmont Mining Corp., up $2.49 to $35.27
The gold miner was the biggest gainer in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.