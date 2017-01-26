Even with the political uncertainties that a new presidential administration brings, removing the gridlock in Washington, D.C., should bode well for the financial market, Northwest Bank & Trust Co. representatives said Thursday.
Speaking to about 100 current and prospective investment clients as well as community leaders, Northwest's vice president/portfolio manager Keith Bonjour said historical data shows "No matter who, Democrats or Republicans, are in control, the market shows it does well over time. It has shown better returns when one party is in control," he said.
During the bank's annual Market Outlook, Bonjour said when the political gridlock is removed from the equation "confidence increases for both consumers and businesses. Government policies start to be enacted, which helps the economy."
Daniel Phillips, investment strategist and portfolio manager for Northern Trust’s Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund, in Chicago, told the audience that the S&P has risen 10 percent since Election Day, but globally economic conditions have been improving since last May.
"What we saw after the election was consumer confidence spike up and small business' optimism go up," the Bettendorf native said. He added that the rises were driven by the expectation of a rollback of regulations and infrastructure spending. "For this rally to continue it will require there to be progress on some pro-business policy."
Phillips told investors "Actions speak louder than tweets. It's what politicians do, not what they say that matters."
Both financial leaders said a diversified portfolio will be more important than ever.
"A diversified portfolio is going to help you have less risk in your portfolio and better returns over time,'' said Bonjour, who is with Northwest Bank's Investment Management Group.
Investors should diversify not only in different products but between U.S.-based and global companies, Phillips said.
While rising interest rates will make the bond market look less attractive, he said not to abandon the bonds. "Now is the time you still need them even though it doesn't seem like a good time."