BankORION Chairman and CEO James Dingman has retired after 41 years of service, the Orion, Illinois-based bank announced.
BankORION's Board of Directors and its parent company, Orion Bancorp. Inc,. have promoted Matthew Bollinger to president and CEO. Dingman will retain the position of chairman of the board.
Dingman began his career at the bank in 1976 as a management trainee and advanced through several positions before becoming president and CEO in 1987.
In a news release, Dingman said he has been "grateful for the opportunity to serve BankORION, proud of the organization’s success and confident the success of our community bank will continue for generations to come."
He earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Iowa in 1975 with double majors in finance and marketing and an MBA from St. Ambrose University in 1982. He also attended the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking as a commercial banking major, graduating in 1984. He has served on the Community Bankers Association of Illinois and CBSC Boards for many years as various community and church boards.
Bollinger joined BankORION in 2014 as executive vice president. He previously was a partner in Wipfli LLP’s Financial Institutions Practice where he worked with community banks specializing in providing financial statement audits, loan reviews, merger and acquisition assistance and capital planning. He is a CPA and a graduate of both Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois.
Founded in 1890, BankORION is the oldest bank of its size in the Quad-City area.
With assets of $450 million, BankORION operates seven locations including: Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo and Annawan, all in Illinois, as well as a Bettendorf office.