BankORION posted a record year net income in 2017, parent company Orion Bancorp. Inc. told shareholders at its 127th annual meeting.
Orion Bancorp. President and CEO Matthew Bollinger told stockholders the bank ended 2017 with a record net income partially due to favorable loan growth and relatively low loan losses.
Assets grew to $442 million. The company ended the year with $262 million in outstanding loans, a 9 percent increase, and total equity capital at $51 million, which was up 7 percent.
Bollinger also discussed the bank's strategic initiatives, the investment division InvestORION, and new technologies.
The board also announced the retirement of director Howard Nightingale, who has served since 1992. DeAnne Bloomberg, Rock Island County Farm Bureau manager, has been appointed to fill the open position.
Shareholders re-elected directors James Dingman, Alan Wright and Daniel Wahlheim to three-year terms.
Headquartered in Orion, BankORION has seven locations including Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo and Annawan, Illinois as well as Bettendorf, Iowa.