The only leader the regional Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce has ever known is stepping down.
President and CEO Tara Barney announced her resignation early Friday, citing the desire "to pass the torch to new leadership."
“I’m honored to have led the Quad-Cities Chamber, alongside great area leaders and a strong staff,” Barney said in a news release. “The community has much to be proud of for its commitment to creating a more dynamic regional economy.”
Barney has been part of the chamber since 2002 when the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities were represented by separate entities.
After serving as DavenportOne’s senior vice president of the Downtown Partnership for more than four years, Barney was promoted to CEO and retained that position when the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities chambers merged into a regional entity in 2010.
The chamber's board of directors will conduct a search for a new CEO, but until that time, Vice President of Member Services Kristin Glass will serve as the interim CEO.
Barney was an honoree in 2016 for the Athena Award, which honors leadership in the workplace that helps to inspire a new generation of women leaders.
Chamber board chair Pat Eikenberry credited Barney's leadership in helping push many its successes.
“During Tara’s time as CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber, our region has seen many successes, including most notably the successful launch of a regional, bi-state business organization, the formation of Q2030 and the Quad-Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub, among other things,” Eikenberry said. “We are grateful for Tara’s leadership and wish her well in future endeavors.”