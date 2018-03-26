Five Quad-City businesses and three area students will be recognized during a Better Business Bureau awards ceremony April 26.
The BBB Serving Greater Iowa, Quad-Cities and Siouxland Region will present its 2018 Business Torch Awards and Students of Integrity at a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at Jumer's Casino and Hotel, Rock Island.
The Torch Awards honors businesses and students with demonstrated high levels of honesty, reliability and trustworthiness. This year's Torch Award recipients are: Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Milan; Dahl Ford, Davenport; Golden Dreams Homecare, Bettendorf; Grace Engineered Products, Davenport; and Werner Restoration Services, Colona.
The 2018 BBB Students of Integrity are: Veronica Chavez, Davenport West High School; Madison Eberhart, Clinton High School; and Samantha O’Donnell, United Township High School, East Moline.
"Every year we recognize outstanding businesses and students in our community. It never ceases to amaze me that year after year we continue to be inspired by their stories of commitment to integrity in all that they do,” said Chris Coleman, BBB president.
The event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased at bbb.org/iowa/events or by phone at 515-243-5027.
The luncheon is made possible by these sponsors: Quad-City Bank & Trust, Blaze Restoration, MidAmerican Energy, General Asphalt Construction Co., Iowa American Water Co., Acri Co., Miller Truck & Excavating Co., Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Molyneaux Insurance, Creekside Vineyards Winery & Inn, Golden Dreams Homecare, Iowa 80 Truck Stop, LivWell Seniors, Quad Corp. and United Insurance Counselors.