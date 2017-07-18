NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Mon.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0625 1.0625

Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.10 16.10

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2944 1.2944

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5297 1.5297

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.42 86.42

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 123.99 123.99

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.67 3.65

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.59½ 9.55

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 323.30 323.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.93¾ 4.96

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.60½ 8.47¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.00¾ 2.93½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¼ .32¼

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8622 .8636

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.7058 2.6570

Gold Handy & Harman 1240.75 1234.10

Silver Handy & Harman 16.265 16.080

Lead per metric ton LME 2302.00 2264.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 927.00 927.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 927.70 927.60

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2788 1.2559

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.22 66.01

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.02 3.02

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

