NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0775     1.0775

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .75        .75

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.45      16.45

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1500     2.2100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2154     1.2154

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4491     1.4491

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2139       2139

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4838       4838

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   86.36      86.36

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  121.54     121.54

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.57¾       3.60¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.89        8.86¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.00      296.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.52¼       4.48¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  8.08        7.91 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.90½       2.66½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37          .37 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .31¼         .31¼

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8443       .8413

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8550

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6257      2.6175

 Gold Handy & Harman 1248.00    1249.55

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.805     16.595

 Lead per metric ton LME 2247.50    2237.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  921.00     920.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  921.70     918.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2364     1.2346

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   67.09      67.36

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.55      52.55

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.98       2.98 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

