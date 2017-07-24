NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0196 1.0196

Eggs large white NY Doz. .92 .92

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.80 15.80

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2075 2.2075

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3278 1.3278

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5600 1.5600

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 83.60 83.60

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 117.07 117.07

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.65¼ 3.68¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.72½ 9.84

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 331.20 331.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.78¾ 4.89¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.40½ 8.40¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.03¾ 3.10¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8622 .8608

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.7221 2.6897

Gold Handy & Harman 1255.55 1248.55

Silver Handy & Harman 16.485 16.430

Lead per metric ton LME 2212.00 2200.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 937.00 937.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 929.40 934.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2509 1.2414

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.18 66.35

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.03 3.03

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

