NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.
Wed. Tue.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .87 .97
Flour hard winter KC cwt 12.95 12.95
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2675 2.3400
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3459 1.3459
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5355 1.5355
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2583 2583
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5645 5645
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 53.34 53.34
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.26 91.26
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.59¾ 3.55¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.01¼ 9.81
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.10 315.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18½ 3.92½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.69½ 6.62½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.92¾ 2.90½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .331/8 .331/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .7715 .7772
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5280 2.4951
Gold Handy & Harman 1164.25 1151.00
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
Silver Handy & Harman 16.475 16.480
Lead per metric ton LME 2006.50 1985.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 948.00 929.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 943.30 939.30
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1575 1.1625
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.88 70.59
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.39 3.39
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available