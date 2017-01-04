NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .87 .97

Flour hard winter KC cwt 12.95 12.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2675 2.3400

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3459 1.3459

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5355 1.5355

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2583 2583

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5645 5645

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 53.34 53.34

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.26 91.26

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.59¾ 3.55¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.01¼ 9.81

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.10 315.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18½ 3.92½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.69½ 6.62½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.92¾ 2.90½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .331/8 .331/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .7715 .7772

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5280 2.4951

Gold Handy & Harman 1164.25 1151.00

Silver Handy & Harman 16.475 16.480

Lead per metric ton LME 2006.50 1985.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 948.00 929.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 943.30 939.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1575 1.1625

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.88 70.59

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.39 3.39

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

