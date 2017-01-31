NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.
Tue. Mom.
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.60 13.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3100 2.3100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5102 1.5102
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6970 1.6870
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 65.22 65.22
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.50 150.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 89.06 89.06
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.64¾ 3.62¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.12½ 10.10¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.40 342.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.20¾ 4.14
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.27½ 6.29½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.79¼ 2.78¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32 .32
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8196 .8289
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6565 2.6520
Gold Handy & Harman 1212.80 1192.80
Silver Handy & Harman 17.545 17.125
Lead per metric ton LME 2320.00 2365.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 991.00 979.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 996.50 993.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2557 1.2527
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.81 73.04
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.20 3.29
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available