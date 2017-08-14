NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9405 .9405
Eggs large white NY Doz. .90 .92
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.30 14.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3225 2.3255
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3816 1.3816
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6068 1.6068
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2298 2298
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5396 5396
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 78.25 78.25
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.00 168.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 99.71 99.71
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.45¾ 3.45¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.18¼ 9.25
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.00 301.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.31 4.29¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.40 7.44
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.92 2.93
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .327/8 .327/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .9255 .9180
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.8817 2.9103
Gold Handy & Harman 1282.30 1286.10
Silver Handy & Harman 17.110 17.060
Lead per metric ton LME 2322.50 2358.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 968.00 984.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 974.90 989.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3092 1.3312
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.32 66.92
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.91 2.91
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available