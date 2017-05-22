NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0846 1.0846

Eggs large white NY Doz. .70 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.40 14.40

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2150 2.2150

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2793 1.2793

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4951 1.4951

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2260 2260

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5118 5118

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.35 71.35

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.75 168.75

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 109.21 109.21

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.80 3.77½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.363/8 9.33

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 302.50 302.50

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.19¼ 4.20¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.30¾ 6.30¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.74¾ 2.76¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8790 .8640

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5382 2.4901

Gold Handy & Harman 1258.85 1252.00

Silver Handy & Harman 17.150 16.750

Lead per metric ton LME 2088.00 2052.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 939.00 943.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 950.30 940.20

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1652 1.1167

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.67 76.71

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.59 2.59

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

