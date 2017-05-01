NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9726 .9726
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.90 13.90
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0925 2.0925
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2794 1.2794
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4668 1.4668
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2121 2121
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4666 4666
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 57.03 57.03
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 169.63 169.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 90.61 90.61
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.75½ 3.61
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.40¼ 9.20¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 312.80 312.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.31 4.03½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.57¾ 6.49¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.86½ 2.84½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .295/8 .295/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8754 .8865
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5801 2.5792
Gold Handy & Harman 1266.45 1266.45
Silver Handy & Harman 17.015 17.200
Lead per metric ton LME 2280.00 2237.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 942.00 946.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 948.70 948.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1969 1.1856
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.71 75.66
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.07 3.07
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available