NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9726      .9726

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .67        .67

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.90      13.90

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.0925     2.0925

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2794     1.2794

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4668     1.4668

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2121       2121

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4666       4666

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   57.03      57.03

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  169.63     169.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   90.61      90.61

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.75½       3.61 

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.40¼       9.20¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 312.80      312.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.31        4.03½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.57¾       6.49¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.86½       2.84½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .295/8         .295/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8754       .8865

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   9150        9150

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5801      2.5792

 Gold Handy & Harman 1266.45    1266.45

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.015     17.200

 Lead per metric ton LME 2280.00    2237.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  942.00     946.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  948.70     948.70

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1969     1.1856

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   75.71      75.66

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.45      52.45

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.07       3.07 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

