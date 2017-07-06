NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursdday
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0797 1.0797
Eggs large white NY Doz. .78 .76
Flour hard winter KC cwt 18.45 18.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1000 2.1000
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2404 1.2404
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4740 1.4740
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2205 2205
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5044 5044
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.70 87.70
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 125.75 125.75
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.85½ 3.72
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.60¾ 9.56¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 318.30 318.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.20 5.40
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.59 9.09¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better n.a. 2.94
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32½ .32½
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8676 .8633
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6389 2.6520
Gold Handy & Harman 1224.90 1229.25
Silver Handy & Harman 15.940 15.960
Lead per metric ton LME 2245.00 2274.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 905.00 901.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 907.20 905.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2550 1.2545
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 67.01 66.54
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.90 2.90
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available