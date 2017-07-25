NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0196 1.0196
Eggs large white NY Doz. .92 .92
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.55 15.55
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2075 2.2075
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3407 1.3407
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5788 1.5788
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 82.92 82.92
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 167.50 167.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 115.43 115.43
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.56¾ 3.65¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.61½ 9.72½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 327.40 327.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.64 4.78¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.82½ 8.40½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.97 3.03¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .327/8 .327/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8572 .8622
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8000 8000
Copper Cathode full plate 2.7214 2.7221
Gold Handy & Harman 1254.40 1255.55
Silver Handy & Harman 16.480 16.485
Lead per metric ton LME 2221.00 2212.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 926.00 937.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 929.40 929.40
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2591 1.2509
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.71 66.18
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.70 52.70
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.96 2.96
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available