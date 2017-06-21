NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Wed. Tue.
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0779 1.0779
Eggs large white NY Doz. .74 .72
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.30 16.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2300
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2334 1.2334
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4635 1.4635
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2278 2278
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5272 5272
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.54 87.54
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 114.79 114.79
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.67¾ 3.70
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.93¾ 9.01¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 301.90 301.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.59¾ 4.67½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.68¾ 7.76¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.59¾ 2.62¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8568 .8443
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5733 2.5794
Gold Handy & Harman 1242.50 1242.20
Silver Handy & Harman 16.395 16.445
Lead per metric ton LME 2118.00 2113.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 917.00 921.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 927.00 921.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1616 1.1498
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.87 67.21
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.87 2.87
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available