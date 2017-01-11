NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .73 .73

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.60 13.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2700 2.2675

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4138 1.4138

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6035 1.6035

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2556 2556

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5576 5576

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 59.44 59.44

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 144.00 144.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.49 91499

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60¼ 3.61¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.97½ 9.99¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 317.00 317.00

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.18¾ 4.26¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.86½ 6.81¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.81¾ 2.76½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .341/8 .341/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .7971 .7787

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7085 7085

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5590 2.5180

Gold Handy & Harman 1178.55 1189.50

Silver Handy & Harman 16.640 16.910

Lead per metric ton LME 2143.50 2060.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 977.00 973.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 972.20 978.40

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2396 1.1842

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.49 71.49

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 46.50 46.50

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.21 3.21

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

